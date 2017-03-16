Train blasts snow on people, they stand still and record it

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

You're standing on a platform, waiting for a train.

The tracks have what seems like a foot of snow on them.

Logic, should you be blessed of any, tells you that when any train comes toward the platform, it might disperse a little snow. Some of it might hit you.

Do you a) stand well away from the tracks? Or b) stay right at the edge of the platform, so that you can take dramatic cellphone footage that will make you the envy of absolutely no one?

In this footage posted to YouTube, the answer appears to be b) for some people.

They stand there as the train barrels in and point their cellphones toward the oncoming avalanche.

Ultimately, what's more exciting? Getting bombarded by tons of snow and soaked to the skin? Or getting some footage you can impress at least five people with?

It's no contest, really.

Colvin's footage, posted on Wednesday, has already enjoyed almost 200,000 views. The train doesn't look as if it was stopping at the station. As Colvin put it on YouTube: "Train moving faster than usual plus fresh snow from Stella resulted in a more spectacular arrival than expected."

Our phones encourage us to aim for the spectacular. Especially if the spectacular is heading right for us.

