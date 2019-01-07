TP-Link is ready for next-gen Wi-Fi with a glut of new networking hardware at CES 2019

TP-Link

TP-Link is expanding its wireless networking offerings with a fleet of WiFi 6/802.11ax hardware in both standard and mesh wireless varieties.

The Deco X10 mesh wireless system is similar to Netgear Orbi, Eero and Google WiFi. It launches in Q3 2019, and will retail for $350 for a kit that includes two mesh Wi-Fi nodes you can link together to blanket a large area with wireless coverage. That's a typical price for a multi-unit mesh set up you'd purchase today, but when it launches this fall, the Deco X10 will support the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, among other competitive specs. I would expect plenty of additional Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems available when the Deco X10 launches in Q3 2019, so don't preorder until we get a better sense of the field.

The RE300 is TP-Link's other mesh product. Rather than working as a standalone mesh networking device, the RE300 is an extender that will add mesh capabilities to existing TP-Link Archer C7 and Archer A7 wireless routers (pending a firmware update).

TP-Link says the RE300 is the first product in its new OneMesh line of Mesh accessories, so expect additional hardware down the line. The RE300 launches in April 2019, for a reasonable $50.

On the standard wireless networking front, TP-Link has four new Wi-Fi 6 routers at different but aggressive price points that indicate a hefty premium for the new wireless standard. The Archer AX11000 is a tri-band gaming router that goes on sale this month for a staggering $450. The Archer AX6000 is a dual-band router that will sell for $350 in April, and the Archer AX1800 launches in Q3 2019 for a more down-to-earth $130. An Archer AX1500 model will follow, for an unspecified price.

