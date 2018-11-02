Toy Story 4's ending is 'a moment in history' says Tom Hanks

Bridget Carey/CNET

If you cried during Toy Story 3, get ready to break out the tissues again for Toy Story 4.

Actor Tom Hanks, who has played Woody since Pixar's first Toy Story film from 1996, described what it was like to record the movie's "impactful" ending.

"When I realized what they were going for, I realized, oh, this is a moment in history," Hanks said Thursday on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. Hanks continued to praise the way the team at Pixar is able to pull our emotional strings even though all the characters are just toys.

Hanks isn't the first Toy Story actor to warn fans about the upcoming sequel's impact. Buzz Lightyear actor Tim Allen compared what happens in the movie to the dramatic conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War in an interview with CBS show The Talk in September.

"It is so emotional, it's so funny, it's so big, the idea of what they've come up with," Allen said, warning that he needed to avoid getting emotional himself about it. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Toy Story 4 is set to release on June 20, 2019 in Australia and June 21, 2019 in the US and UK.