Toy Story 4 teaser trailer is Key and Peele's jam

Woody and Buzz are a pretty iconic double act. But in Pixar's Toy Story 4 they're being joined by another legendary comic duo: Key and Peele.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele voice Ducky and Bunny, two carnival prizes who are dying to be won. They're also big fans of the Toy Story series, as we see in this teaser trailer for the forthcoming movie...

This is the second teaser introducing new characters after a first trailer dropped Monday, hinting at a turbulent relationship between our toybox chums and reluctant new friend Forky, played by Tony Hale of Arrested Development.

The toys are happily living with Bonnie after Andy passed them onto her at the end of Toy Story 3. In the new movie they end up on a road trip during which they encounter Ducky, Bunny and Forky, a craft project who doesn't identify as a toy at all.

A trailer for this fourth in the Toy Story will play before Ralph Breaks the Internet, which opens in theaters Nov. 21.

Toy Story 4 is set to release on June 20, 2019 in Australia and June 21, 2019 in the US and UK. It's also set to be among the first new movies on the Disney+ streaming service, scheduled to arrive in 2019.

