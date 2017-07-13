Tour the dog-friendly Whistle office in 360 degrees

Step inside the Whistle office where every day is bring-your-dog-to-work day.

It's safe to say Whistle's office in San Francisco is one of the most dog-friendly workplaces you'll ever see.

Whistle makes an activity monitor and GPS device for dogs. Development takes place at the company's San Francisco office where they have several tools — including a machine called RoboDog — to stress test the device.

There are multiple ways to watch the 360-degree video at the top of the page. On a mobile device, use the YouTube app to view the video on a phone and move the screen around to see different angles. Or you can use a VR device like Google Cardboard and watch the video in VR mode.

You can also click and drag around the video with a mouse if you're on desktop.

Check out more of CNET's 360 videos here.

