Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

You don't need to go through astronaut training to get a candid glimpse inside the International Space Station (ISS).

Thanks to Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who posted a video entitled "The longest route at the ISS" on July 31 on his personal YouTube channel, we can see everything that goes on during a typical few minutes inside the ISS.

While the video is of Artemyev speaking Russian, space fans over on Reddit who were fascinated with the personal video were quick to translate into English his friendly guided tour of the space station.

In the video, we see Artemyev float from one end of the ISS to the other, pointing out other cosmonauts and astronauts stationed with him as they go about their regular duties.

He quickly introduces NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor as "the best person on the station," and then floats by NASA astronaut Drew Feustel calling him "the best person on the station."

In fact, he hilariously introduces all of his space colleagues -- which also includes European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst, NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold, and others -- as "the best person on the station."

Artemyev's tour shows us a quick look at storage modules, sleeping quarters, the canteen, the Russian living quarters, more storage sections, the cargo hold and designated work areas.

The tour is fast, but it's easy to see how tight the quarters are for everyone to work and live in. But as demonstrated in the video, the group seems to have developed quite the camaraderie.

Previously, when the crew isn't hard at work, they've shown off their musical talents from space by playing a concert with the German band Kraftwerk or jamming for their own enjoyment as the band AstroHawaii

This guided tour of the ISS is only one of many videos Artemyev has posted on his personal YouTube channel.

There are other videos where he shows off the views from the ISS of Australia, Cuba, and other spots from space.

But for a really bizarre experience, be sure to watch Artemyev's tour of the toilets on the space station.

