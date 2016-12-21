Tour a vodka distillery in 360 degrees

Up Next Tom Wheeler: The open internet's unlikely defender

Having a few sips of vodka can be enough to make your head spin.

At the Hangar One distillery based in Alameda, California, we took a 360-degree camera to film the vodka-production process -- no alcohol consumption required.

Head distiller Caley Shoemaker looks after every part of the production. Watch as she explains the steps of vodka distillation, from small-scale batches to a full production run.



This video was shot on the Nokia Ozo camera. There are multiple ways to watch our 360-degree video. On a mobile device, use the YouTube app to view the video on a phone and move the screen around to see different angles. Or you can use a VR device like Google Cardboard and watch the video in VR mode.

You can also click and drag around the video with a mouse if you're on desktop.