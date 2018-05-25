CNET también está disponible en español.

Totalbiscuit, one of gaming's most popular YouTubers, has passed away

After a long struggle with bowel cancer, John "Totalbiscuit" Bain died aged 33.

John "Totalbiscuit" Bain, appearing on the H3 podcast.

John Bain, better known as Totalbiscuit, one of gaming's most popular and influential figures, has died aged 33 on Thursday. Bain was a games critic who did most of his work on YouTube.

Bain had announced earlier this month that he was retiring from games criticism as a result of his failing health. He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, which went into remission but later returned, spreading to his liver and his spine.

He died May 24, 2018. His wife left this tribute on Twitter.

