Totalbiscuit, one of gaming's most popular YouTubers, has passed away

H3 Podcast

John Bain, better known as Totalbiscuit, one of gaming's most popular and influential figures, has died aged 33 on Thursday. Bain was a games critic who did most of his work on YouTube.

Bain had announced earlier this month that he was retiring from games criticism as a result of his failing health. He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, which went into remission but later returned, spreading to his liver and his spine.

John Peter Bain

July 8, 1984 - May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/XchUMNDYXC — TotalBiscuit. (@Totalbiscuit) May 24, 2018

He died May 24, 2018. His wife left this tribute on Twitter.

Rest in Peace my Dearest Love

John @Totalbiscuit Bain

July 8, 1984 - May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/hg9ytHsItJ — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) May 24, 2018

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.

Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.