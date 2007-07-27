Toshiba's docking station without wires

Rounding out this week's wireless USB news is Toshiba and its Wireless UWB Port Replicator.

The Portege R400 series is one of Toshiba's high-end laptops (with a twisty screen!), which can now be paired with a wireless port replicator docking station that needs no cables to connect with peripherals like a printer, monitor, projector, mouse or external hard drive.

Toshiba

The dock uses an ultrawideband technology that will stream uncompressed video wirelessly to a monitor at 1280X1024 resolution. It's available now for $499 and can be purchased separately.

It's been a big week for Wireless USB. Earlier both Dell and Lenovo announced . D-Link and Iogear announced Wireless USB hubs and adapter kits shortly thereafter.

These kinds of products make me happy because it means a lot less of this kind of situation on or under my desk.