Toshiba readies new notebooks

Toshiba will announce three new portable computers on Monday, refreshing its existing high-end, mainstream, and ultra-portable product lines.

Toshiba, which has been locked in



an increasingly tight race for notebook market leadership with Compaq , expects the new systems to firmly reestablish the company as the No. 1 vendor.

Interestingly, none of the new notebooks feature Intel's newer mobile Pentium II processors. Pentium MMX chips, which run cooler than Pentium II processors, are less of a battery drain than the newer chips, according to Chris Pollitt, group manager for Toshiba's portable product marketing.

For the high-end market, Toshiba will introduce the new Portege 3010 CT, a system that weighs under 3 pounds and measures under one inch thick. The new Portege includes a 266-MHz Pentium MMX processor, a 4.3GB hard drive, 32MB of memory, and a 56-kbps modem for $1,999.

The new Libretto 110CT, about



the size of a videotape and weighing around 2 pounds, features a 7.1-inch active-matrix display, a 233-MHz Pentium MMX chip, and a 4.3GB hard drive for $1,799. The new Libretto rivals Windows CE devices in terms of form factor, but offers a full Windows 95 experience, Toshiba said.

Toshiba's new Satellite offers a rounded, sleeker form factor, which will be seen throughout the Satellite line, according to Pollitt. The new Satellite 2515CDS, priced at $1,399, features a 266-MHz Pentium MMX, 32MB of memory, 4.3GB hard drive, 56-kbps modem, and a 12.1-inch dual-scan display.