Toshiba readies new notebooks

Toshiba, which has been locked in
|
Toshiba Satellite 2515CDS
Interestingly, none of the new notebooks feature Intel's newer mobile Pentium II processors. Pentium MMX chips, which run cooler than Pentium II processors, are less of a battery drain than the newer chips, according to Chris Pollitt, group manager for Toshiba's portable product marketing.
For the high-end market, Toshiba will introduce the new Portege 3010 CT, a system that weighs under 3 pounds and measures under one inch thick. The new Portege includes a 266-MHz Pentium MMX processor, a 4.3GB hard drive, 32MB of memory, and a 56-kbps modem for $1,999.
The new Libretto 110CT, about
|
Toshiba Libretto110CT
Toshiba's new Satellite offers a rounded, sleeker form factor, which will be seen throughout the Satellite line, according to Pollitt. The new Satellite 2515CDS, priced at $1,399, features a 266-MHz Pentium MMX, 32MB of memory, 4.3GB hard drive, 56-kbps modem, and a 12.1-inch dual-scan display.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.