11:59 Close Drag

OK, now CES has finally started. Despite how busy the show's press days were, it's hard to believe that the doors of the Las Vegas Convention Center opened only hours ago. As attendees swarm in, there's still very much to see, touch and tell you about. While you're braving the crowds, or browsing at home, here's what you need to know.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Moar screens!

When one laptop screen just isn't enough, there's the Razer Project Valerie. This thick (1.5-inch) case holds a normal 17-inch display and two additional 17-inch displays that pop out from either side. Razer calls the arrangement "an automated deployment mechanism," which is an overly complicated way of saying they snap into place without needing adjustment.

As it weighs around 12 pounds, you'll get a workout carrying it around. It's just a concept at this point so we don't have a price nor we do expect it to go on sale anytime soon. But once it does, you'll find an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, which is the current top of the line card for laptops, hiding inside.

37 All the cool new gadgets at CES 2017

And more pixels

When you need only one monitor, Dell's UP3218K is the first 8K-resolution monitor we've heard of that's actually scheduled to go on sale (of course, you could always buy more than one if you want). So, what does 8K really mean for you? Well, that's a 7,680x4,320-pixel resolution for a total of 33.2 million pixels. They're all packed with a lot of features into a pretty snazzy-looking aluminum frame measuring 31.5 inches.

Yeah, 8K content barely exists and the UP3218K has an astronomical $5,000 price tag. But if you're still interested, you can get it starting March 23.

Photo by Kent German/CNET

That John Legere show

All right, it was actually just a T-Mobile press conference, but the carrier's CEO is always the star when it releases news. This time at CES, Legere announced a "Kickback" program that will give customers who don't use a lot of data at a credit of $10 a month. You need to be on a T-Mobile One unlimited plan and use less than 2 gigabytes of data a month (about eight hours of streaming video) to qualify.

T-Mobile's move is meant to address criticism that by forcing customers onto the $70 monthly One plans, anyone who uses minimal data has to pay for more than they really needed. In any case, the One plan will be the only option for all new customers starting January 22.

15 Shiny, cheap, 'magic': The phones of CES 2017

Happy Birthday, Polaroid

As it celebrates its 80th birthday, Polaroid showed a 20-megapixel camera that appears to be well worth a shot. The Pop has a 3.9-inch LCD and a Zink-technology printer inside. It also can record 1080p video, accommodate a microSD card and connect to your phone for printing your mobile pictures. If you like, you can even print photos with the signature Polaroid border. Polaroid hasn't set a price yet, but the Pop should be in stores by the fourth quarter of this year.

Photo by Moshi

A pretty, capacious backpack

If MacGyver ever went to CES, he'd need the Moshi Arcus backpack. It can fit an amazing amount of gear and it has a separate crush-resistant compartment for anything precious.

It comes in an attractive design in two colors (black and light gray) and retails for $230 (which roughly converts to £185 and AU$315). There's a separate camera insert that holds a dSLR and lenses for $50 (which converts to £40 and AU$70).

14 Here's the latest smart home gear that works with Alexa

CNET's must-see tech of CES

Finding the most exciting products in the CES labyrinth isn't easy, but CNET editors have your back. We've started assembling our list of the CES tech that you just shouldn't miss and will be updating it until the weekend. Check back often to get the greatest gadget glory.

11 Uplevel your phone with these cases and accessories from CES 2017

And all the rest