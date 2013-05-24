CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Top 5 Windows 8 tablets

Ready to make the jump to a Windows 8 tablet? Here are CNET's Top 5 picks.

Now Playing: Watch this: Windows 8 tablets
3:38

If you've been waiting to buy a Windows 8 tablet until the options and prices reached a competitive level, then wait not longer. Windows 8 tablets and hybrid laptops have finally hit a sweet spot, and there are models now that cover everyone from the casual Web jockey to the full-on PC gamer.

So check out the above video and head over to CNET's list of Windows tablets and hybrids for more information.

Subscribe:

iTunes (HD)iTunes (SD)iTunes (HQ)

RSS (HD)RSS (SD)RSS (HQ)

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real