Tomorrow Daily 084: A Japanese e-paper bra, robot karate, all-electric watercraft and more

We're not sure if the person who decided to start training huge robots to learn karate is a genius or a maniac... but we like them. Nobody wants to mess with a 6'3", karate-trained robot in a dark alley, right?
In addition, if you watch today's show, you'll get a look at the craziest bra we've ever seen. Which is, coincidentally, probably the craziest bra you'll ever see, too.
Tomorrow Daily 084 [mp3]: A Japanese e-paper bra, robot karate, all-electric watercraft and more
Here are some links and notes for all the things on the show today:
- Matching set of Japanese bras change pattern and color when they come into contact with each other
- Boston Dynamics shows off Atlas, a robot learning to crane kick
- The Quadrofoil is an all-electric, mega-futuristic watercraft
- New Releases: Assassin's Creed Unity, Halo: Master Chief Collection, and Batman '66 on Blu-ray
- User feedback: Your #TDNet responses, and our Phonetographer of the Day
