Culture

Tomorrow Daily 084: A Japanese e-paper bra, robot karate, all-electric watercraft and more

On today's show, we giggle at a Japanese bra that changes patterns and color with the right kind of contact, worry about teaching robots karate, and start saving for the futuristic watercraft named Quadrofoil.

We're not sure if the person who decided to start training huge robots to learn karate is a genius or a maniac... but we like them. Nobody wants to mess with a 6'3", karate-trained robot in a dark alley, right?

In addition, if you watch today's show, you'll get a look at the craziest bra we've ever seen. Which is, coincidentally, probably the craziest bra you'll ever see, too.

Now Playing: Watch this: Tomorrow Daily 084: A Japanese e-paper bra, robot karate,...
28:45

Tomorrow Daily 084 [mp3]: A Japanese e-paper bra, robot karate, all-electric watercraft and more

Here are some links and notes for all the things on the show today:

