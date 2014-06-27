Tomorrow Daily 008: Sub-orbital space capsules, Wi-Fi light art, and more

It's a futuristic kind of day today on the show; we're checking out all kinds of tomorrow-tech to make you giddy with excitement. Although that space capsule looks pretty cool, I don't think I'll ever try it. One must exercise extreme caution when flying into space! Then again, I'm sure people said that about airplanes when they first went commercial.
Tomorrow Daily 008: Suborbital space capsules, Wi-Fi light art, and more
How about that guy getting to move his hand again? Amazing. Simply amazing. It's why technology is so wonderful.
Here are some links and notes for all the things on the show today:
- World View's very successful test run for suborbital commercial space flight
- A paralyzed man moves his hand with the help of Neurobridge
- Artist uses Wi-Fi signal strength and long-exposure photography to create art
- Rich visited a Batman exhibit and saw Danny DeVito light the bat signal
- User feedback: Your Google I/O thoughts, and fantastic phonetography
Of course, you can find us everywhere on social media. Like, follow, and heart us as you desire!
Facebook (/TomorrowDaily) | Twitter (@TomorrowDaily) | Instagram (TomorrowDaily)
Lastly, you can always drop us an email. We're waiting for you to tell us how great we are. Thanks for watching, and we'll see you tomorrow.
Subscribe to Tomorrow Daily:
iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (MP3)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.