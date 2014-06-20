Tomorrow Daily 004: T-Mobile's UnRadio service, Lego Fusion, and cutting cakes with math

It's our last show of the week, and T-Mobile CEO John Legere kept this week interesting. Is the new UnRadio initiative good for you? Or is it a dangerous precedent to set for carriers everywhere? We're also taking a look at Lego Fusion, a way to use your iPad to play with Legos. Or is it the other way around...? Finally, we'll share some of your great feedback on the Amazon Fire phone. You guys and gals had a lot to say about it!

