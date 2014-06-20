Tomorrow Daily 004: T-Mobile's UnRadio service, Lego Fusion, and cutting cakes with math

It's our last show of the week, and T-Mobile CEO John Legere kept this week interesting. Is the new UnRadio initiative good for you? Or is it a dangerous precedent to set for carriers everywhere? We're also taking a look at Lego Fusion, a way to use your iPad to play with Legos. Or is it the other way around...? Finally, we'll share some of your great feedback on the Amazon Fire phone. You guys and gals had a lot to say about it!
Tomorrow Daily 004: T-Mobile's UnRadio, Lego Fusion, cake math, and more
Here are some links/notes for all the things you'll see/hear on the show today:
- T-Mobile unveils iPhone 5S test drives and free streaming radio services
- Lego announces Lego Fusion, which merges digital and physical play with augmented reality
- YouTube user Numberphile shows us the math-y way to slice up a cake
- The Rumor Mill: What would it mean if Samsung bought Nuance, the company that powers Siri's voice recognition?
- User feedback: Amazon Fire phone thoughts from you, our fantastic audience
Of course, you can find us everywhere on social media. Like, follow, and love our pics to your heart's delight!
Facebook (/TomorrowDaily) | Twitter (@TomorrowDaily) | Instagram (TomorrowDaily)
Lastly, you can always drop us an email. We're waiting for you to tell us how great we are. Thanks for watching, and we'll see you tomorrow (or I guess in this case, on Monday).
Subscribe to Tomorrow Daily:
iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (MP3)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.