Shadow of the Tomb Raider arrives on the PS4, Xbox One and PC this Friday, and...let's just say the conclusion to the recent reboot trilogy isn't totally blowing critics away.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider's photo mode, on the other hand, is leaving people in stitches. Because as PC Gamer's Andy Kelly hilariously reports, you can make Lara Croft break into a huge shit-eating grin at practically any point in the game:
I think this is my favorite:
But Kelly decided to take things one step further: what if Lara had her own Instagram page that documented her travels? You can see the hilarious results at PC Gamer.
Discuss: Tomb Raider's Lara Croft can't stop grinning and it's cracking me up
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.