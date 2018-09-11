CNET también está disponible en español.

Tomb Raider's Lara Croft can't stop grinning and it's cracking me up

Commentary: These Shadow of the Tomb Raider photos might be the best part of the game.

lara-croft-screenshot-pc-gamer-shadow-tomb-raider

 PC Gamer/Screenshot by CNET

Shadow of the Tomb Raider arrives on the PS4, Xbox One and PC this Friday, and...let's just say the conclusion to the recent reboot trilogy isn't totally blowing critics away. 

Shadow of the Tomb Raider's photo mode, on the other hand, is leaving people in stitches. Because as PC Gamer's Andy Kelly hilariously reports, you can make Lara Croft break into a huge shit-eating grin at practically any point in the game:

I think this is my favorite:

andy-kelly-tomb-raider-twitter

 Andy Kelly, Screenshot by CNET

But Kelly decided to take things one step further: what if Lara had her own Instagram page that documented her travels? You can see the hilarious results at PC Gamer.

