Tom Cruise lights the fuse on two new Mission: Impossible movies

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to look forward to not one but two new Mission: Impossible movies.

Tom Cruise has confirmed that the seventh and eighth films in the stunt-packed action series will be released in summer 2021 and summer 2022. By that time, he'll be just a year shy of his 60th birthday -- but that probably won't stop him pulling off more outrageous stunts.

Summer 2021 and Summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/V6SNvZx2La — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) January 15, 2019

Cruise will shoot Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back to back with director Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie also directed the last two entries, 2015's Rogue Nation and 2018's Fallout, which was acclaimed by critics and fans with a Metacritic score of 86 and the highest box office in the franchise's history.

Before stepping back into the M:I series, Cruise will return to another earlier hit for high-flying sequel Top Gun: Maverick in 2020.