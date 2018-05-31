Tom Cruise is heading back into the danger zone as production begins on the sequel to Top Gun.

The Cruiser posted a picture of himself in front of a fighter jet with the slogan "Feel the need", harking back to the 1986 smash hit movie's motto about US Navy fighter fighter pilots and their need for speed.

Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski will direct the sequel, in which Cruise's character Maverick is now a navy flying instructor. Top Gun: Maverick is due for release in July 2019.

Cruise will next be seen on screens in another sequel, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, in July.