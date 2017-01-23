Tom Brady and his gigantic coat are going to the Super Bowl

We won't sugar-coat it. Tom Brady's enormous sideline coat was the social media hit of the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Sure, Brady's New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17, and are heading to the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 against the Atlanta Falcons.

But. That. COAT.

@mattufford This is what I imagine a Space Marine would look like in casual wear — Gavin Edgington (@GavinEdgington) January 23, 2017

Anyone playing the Patriots is always going to be considered an underdog. Even before the Steelers took on the Pats Sunday, its hometown paper had painted the Steelers as the scrappy Star Wars Rebels fighting against the Empire's Death Star. And the newspaper wasn't the only one pushing the idea of the Patriots as the unbeatable behemoth.

After the victory, while Patriots fans were elated, others felt differently.

Ad it up

Viewers of the Steelers-Patriots game may not have agreed on who to root for, but they seemed to agree that many of the commercials shown during the game were obnoxious.

Except maybe for one. The commercial where a dad gave up some football viewing time to play Barbie with his daughter earned some Twitter love.

But never mind all that. Somewhere out there, Tom Brady's coat continues to inflate.

