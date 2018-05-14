Tivo boxes will soon let Alexa be your remote

Sarah Tew

DVR manufacturer TiVo appears to have set up a placeholder app for Alexa last weekend, Dave Zatz reports.

TiVo announced at CES in January that it would be bringing Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to its boxes old and new. Last March Amazon announced the skill programming interface (Google translation from Spanish) that would make it possible. The creation of the placeholder app appears to herald its imminent arrival.

Alexa support will be available on TiVo hardware back to the Premiere series, and the skills we know it'll support include navigation and app launching.