Tiny AirSelfie2 drone with full HD is finally available

After being delayed a few months, the second generation of this pocket-sized selfie drone is shipping.

The AirSelfie 2 comes in four color options.

I tried the original AirSelfie drone, a tiny flying camera that attaches to your phone case, and it wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. But it still had some issues, including so-so image quality and poor battery life.

Now the AirSelfie2, first announced several months ago at CES 2018, is finally available for purchase for $200

It should be significantly better than the previous model. It has an upgraded 12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, 50 percent longer battery life (giving a total flying time of 4 minutes, 30 seconds), as well as more integrated storage (16GB) and an upgraded app for iOS and Android phones.

Not much bigger than an iPhone, this mini drone was initially expected to cost $300, but thankfully the price has come down (in my earlier post about the product I said it needed to cost "less than $200"). It comes in four colors: silver, black, gold and rose gold.

I'll let you know how much of an improvement it is over the original once I get my hands on a review sample in the next few weeks. In the meantime, here are its key specs:

  • 12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, with 85-degree field of view
  • 3.72 x 2.71 x 0.45 inches (94 by 69 by 11mm)
  • Weighs just over 2 ounces (57 grams)
  • 16GB of onboard storage
  • Battery life that runs up to 50 percent longer than the original (4 minutes, 30 seconds)
  • Can travel more than 60 feet from home base
  • Vibration absorption system
  • Powerbank for anywhere/anytime recharging
  • Connects wirelessly to most with iOS and Android devices, allowing you to upload shots to social media or share them quickly
  • Protective bumper included
  • Price: $200, which converts to about £220 or AU$380
  • Comes in silver, black, gold and rose gold
