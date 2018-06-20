Tinder's parent company Match Group buys dating app Hinge

Hinge

Tinder's parent company has swiped right on Hinge.

Match Group, which already owns platforms like OkCupid, Match and Tinder, announced on Wednesday that it acquired a 51 percent ownership stake in dating app Hinge, dubbed the anti-Tinder.

Hinge, like Tinder, once included a swiping feature, which it did away with nearly two years ago. It switched to a model focused on "real" relationships as opposed to hookups. Users can create profiles and like and comment on each other's photos. If there's mutual interest, they can connect.

Since the redesign, Hinge's user base has grown more than 400 percent, according to a press release.

"Hinge's passion for the user experience and their innovative approach to dating has created a product that is highly relevant particularly among urban, educated millennial women looking for relationships," said Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg in a statement.

Match Group now owns several of the most popular online relationship platforms. Bumble stands out as one of the few dating apps not owned by the online dating behemoth.

Other tech companies are also exploring the online matchmaking space, with Facebook announcing last month that it's developing its own dating feature. One of the social networking company's biggest advantages could be its 2.2 billion active users.