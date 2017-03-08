Tinder Select: A secret app for celebs and beautiful people

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The famous and the beautiful aren't like you and me. And, to be honest, they don't like you and me much either.

When it comes to love, they prefer their own kind. It creates a better brand. Just ask Brangelina, Bennifer and Biebermez.

But where are the superior 0.1 percent -- those who are famous, gorgeous or both -- supposed to meet their own kind? Other than through their publicists, that is.

Welcome to Tinder Select. This is a real thing, according to TechCrunch. It's been going for six months and is by invitation only. Tinder didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

I worry, however.

The mere thought that there's a separate, secret Tinder for the beautiful bourgeoisie will surely depress the rest of Tinder humanity. One of the small glories of Tinder lies in being able to happen upon someone whom you recognize. This creates a comforting belief that even the rich and famous don't have it easy in love.

Yet now they're all behind virtual velvet ropes? I imagine they're offered only professional photography and profiles written by underpaid screenwriters and overpaid PR people. Where's the sincerity in that? How can any love found this way be true?

I have another theory, however. One celebrity who tried ordinary Tinder claimed not to have had such a good time.

A couple of years ago, Hilary Duff went on the app. It seems that she removed herself after being rejected by seven men. She didn't reveal her true identity in her profile and suddenly there was an uncomfortable feeling. Could it be that the famous and glorious fear rejection by the normal?

Could it be that on a members-only Tinder the greater and better feel more comfortable that they can reveal who they truly are -- and expect a reaction on a scale from admiration to adoration?

"Oh, I love your work/face/the work you've had done to your face," might be the general tone of things.

And from there, only love can flow.

