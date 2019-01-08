Tinder down for some users looking to swipe this morning

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

If you tried to swipe right Tuesday morning, you might have noticed Tinder is down.

Many users across Europe, the UK and the US reported that the popular dating app was down on Tuesday starting around 5 a.m. PT, according to Down Detector. Users reported problems sending and receiving messages, server connection errors and some were unable to log in.

It's unclear what's causing the issue. Tinder didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some users have taken to Twitter to look for answers and vent about the issue.

bro I might’ve just met my soulmate and I can’t get his number coz the app’s not working, help a gal out here — rhe / 5sos 💗 (@rheannaesme) January 8, 2019

@BBCR1 Cheers! Tinder's down not only in UK. It's not working in Latvia either. :D So we'll stay single all around the globe. :D — Fox. The One and Only (@FoxxSanta) January 8, 2019

The outage comes on the heels of Dating Sunday, considered the busiest day of the year for online dating. Last year on Jan. 6, Tinder saw a 41 percent jump in downloads from the week before, and other dating apps saw a spike in new singles joining their platforms.