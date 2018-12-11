Time's Person of the Year draws praise for Jamal Khashoggi, Capital Gazette, 'The Guardians'

Mohammed Al-shaikh/Getty Images

Time magazine on Tuesday unveiled its annual Person of the Year.

For 2018, Time picked a group of journalists it's calling "The Guardians," including slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and the staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland, where five people were killed by a gunman in June. The other featured journalists are imprisoned Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, as well as Maria Ressa, the founder and editor of a news site in the Philippines.

"Efforts to undermine factual truth, and those who honestly seek it out, call into doubt the functioning of democracy," Time said in describing why the journalists got this year's top spot.

The announcement usually gets social buzz, and this year has been no different. "The Guardians" was trending Tuesday morning on Twitter as tweets came in from those linked to the honorees, as well as other journalists.

.@TIME reminds us that a free press is not the enemy of the people.https://t.co/j1YwHMwXeV — Jessica Rosenworcel (@JRosenworcel) December 11, 2018

"War on Truth" theme for @TIME this year -- one of the four journalist covers shows Jamal Khashoggi -- the first time a Person of the Year has been a deceased person pic.twitter.com/ziE3pw1JRw — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 11, 2018

Well done, TIME. Your Person of the Year selection sends an essential message. Journalists are the Guardians of the Truth, not the Enemy of the People.



Thank you.



Long live freedom of the press. #TIMEPOY https://t.co/zCMm94EA8o — Leslie 🎅 Resists (@Leslieoo7) December 11, 2018

"For taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts, for speaking up and for speaking out, the Guardians — Jamal Khashoggi, the Capital Gazette, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo — are TIME's Person of the Year"



Very good. pic.twitter.com/swQWsk6C28 — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) December 11, 2018

A message to #MBS: Jamal #Khashoggi is the Saudi modernizer admired around the world. His assassin is a pariah. Truth will prevail. pic.twitter.com/Az6ZOf6JxU — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) December 11, 2018

Our staff is among those honored as @TIME's Person of the Year. https://t.co/tRWBmgqe3r pic.twitter.com/GmQjmDSIRh — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) December 11, 2018

I am so moved by @TIME's choice for person of the year: Jamal Khashoggi, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, Maria Ressa and the Capital Gazette — the Guardians. "They are representative of a broader fight by countless others around the world...who risk all to tell the story of our time." https://t.co/KHjiNSMOg8 — Caroline Glenn (@bycarolineglenn) December 11, 2018

