NurPhoto

Time Warner is developing shows exclusively for ephemeral messaging app Snapchat in a deal reportedly worth $100 million.

As part of the two-year agreement announced Monday, the parent of HBO and CNN and owner of Warner Bros. will create a range of shows -- including dramas and comedies -- showcasing some of the talent appearing on its networks. Time Warner has also made a commitment to advertise on Snapchat. The deal is worth $100 million, according to reports in The Hollywood Reporter and Wall Street Journal.

Time Warner believes the partnership will help drive more viewers to its shows, Gary Ginsberg, executive vice president for corporate marketing and communications at the company, said in a statement.

This is not the first deal that Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has made with a media giant to produce original programming. It's made similar agreements with such companies as NBCUniversal, the BBC and Vice Media, to name a few. Snapchat, whose parent went public in March, has more than 165 million users worldwide.