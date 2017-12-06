Time's Person of the Year for 2017 isn't a person at all. The winner, named on Wednesday, is what the magazine calls "The Silence Breakers." It's the people who've created a movement by sharing their experiences with sexual assault and harassment.

Time Magazine Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal revealed the selection Wednesday on NBC's "Today," revealing the cover to be a composite group photo that includes actress Ashley Judd, singer Taylor Swift, lobbyist Adama Iwu, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler, and a woman identified as Isabel Pascual. Time says Pascual is a strawberry picker from Mexico who asked to use a pseudonym to protect her family.

One woman, described in the article as a young hospital worker from Texas, is mostly hidden on the cover, with just her arm showing. Felsenthal said on "Today" that the woman "doesn't feel ... that she can come forward without threatening her livelihood."

The group was referred to as "The #MeToo Movement" on Time's publicly announced shortlist, but the name had changed by the time the title was announced on Wednesday.

"The hashtag #MeToo (swiftly adapted into #BalanceTonPorc, #YoTambien, #Ana_kaman and many others), which to date has provided an umbrella of solidarity for millions of people to come forward with their stories, is part of the picture, but not all of it," Time says in its article about the honor.

While actress Alyssa Milano is credited with helping the #MeToo hashtag spread on social media back in October, it has a longer history. Social activist Tarana Burke created the "Me too" slogan in 2007 for use with Just Be Inc., a nonprofit that helps victims of sexual harassment and assault.

Time identifies the recipient of the annual honor as "the person or group of people who, for better or worse, wielded the most influence in the previous 12 months."

President Donald Trump, last year's Person of the Year, was No. 2 on the magazine's list this year, it was revealed. "Trump's candidacy rewrote the rules of politics," the magazine wrote. "Now he has changed the rules of the presidency."

On Nov. 24, Trump tweeted that he'd been told by the magazine he was "probably" going to receive the honor again, but he declined.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Time later tweeted that the president was "incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year."

Chinese President Xi Jinping was named to the No. 3 spot on the list.

Others who made the magazine's shortlist included Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins, and quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

While the majority of the candidates were individuals, The Dreamers -- thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the US by their parents when they were children -- also made the shortlist. The title has been awarded to non-individuals in the past, including the American fighting man in 1950, US scientists in 1960, American women in 1975 and the computer in 1982.

Many think of the recognition as always positive, but it has been granted to murderous dictators as well -- most notably Adolf Hitler in 1938. Other controversial choices include Joseph Stalin in 1939 and 1942, Nikita Khrushchev in 1957 and Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979.

This winner was chosen by Time's editors, but readers had their say, too. On Monday, the #MeToo movement, as it was phrased at the time, came in second in the Time reader poll with 6 percent of the vote, with Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman named the winner.