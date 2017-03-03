Tim Cook thinks AirPods are a 'cultural phenomenon' (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 74)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 74
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
iPhone 8 News:
Apple's Next iPhone Will Have a Curved Screen
iPhone 8 Will Have Curved OLED Screen and USB-C Connector
KGI reports Apple iPhone 8 will not switch to USB-C, internal upgrades will support fast charging over Lightning
Tim Cook calls AirPods a 'cultural phenomenon' at shareholders meeting, says Apple will 'do more in the pro area'
Question now about merging #iPad and #Mac
Apple Watch News:
Apple Watch's Record-Breaking Quarter Was Opposite One of Fitbit's 'Largest Declines Ever'
Apple Augmented Reality News:
UBS: Apple already has 1,000 engineers working on AR in Israel and a new product may appear on this year's iPhone
Apple has 1,000 engineers working on AR, may debut in iPhone 8 - UBS
YouTube, the world's biggest video site, wants to sell you TV for $35 a month
Facebook officially releases new Video app for fourth-gen Apple TV [Gallery]
Nintendo Switch charges MacBook USB-C
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.