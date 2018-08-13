Ticketmaster shuts down UK ticket resale sites, launches 'fan-to-fan' exchange

Ticketmaster UK announced Monday that it's shutting down its second-hand ticket reselling sites and will launch a fan-to-fan ticket exchange on its site later this year.

You won't be able to buy tickets for any new events on Seatwave or Get Me In from Monday and the new site will launch in the UK and Ireland in October. It'll roll out across Europe in early 2019, the company said in a blog post. It added that the decision was the result of negative customer feedback based on tickets getting snapped up and resold for a profit.

"All we want is you, the fan, to be able to safely buy tickets to the events you love," Ticketmaster wrote.

"So, we're launching a fan-to-fan ticket exchange on Ticketmaster, where you can easily buy tickets or sell tickets you can't use through our website or app, at the price originally paid or less."

Ticketmaster didn't immediately respond to a request for additional details about the exchange.

This is the latest move in ticketing industry's fight against scalpers. Professional scalpers, or touts, use bots to scoop up tickets to big events the moment they go on sale before selling them for huge markups.

In 2015, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) forced Seatwave and Get Me In to remove hidden charges, inform consumers about ticket restrictions and offer buyers more information, Engadget notes.

The competition watchdog didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about Ticketmaster's new service.

In June, the eBay-owned company StubHub's introduced a new pricing assistant tool to help US sellers set better prices with data science that provides a recommended price range.

