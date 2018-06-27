Ticketmaster hit by data breach in the UK

Ticketmaster/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

A security breach has compromised Ticketmaster UK's customer database.

The online entertainment retail service said Wednesday that personal information and credit card data from customers in the UK and other countries may have been stolen. The Associated Press first reported the news.

The company discovered malicious software on a customer support product hosted by Inbenta Technologies, which is a third-party artificial intelligence tech supplier.

Ticketmaster UK said it disabled the Inbenta product as soon as it spotted the breach on Saturday. The company said less than 5 percent of its global customers had been affected, but customers in North America were untouched.

"If you have not received an email [from us], we do not believe you have been affected by this security incident based on our investigations," the company said in a blog post. "Forensic teams and security experts are working to understand how the data was compromised."

Ticketmaster UK isn't the first online retail service recently hit by a data breach. A similar attack targeted Best Buy, Delta Airlines, Sears and Kmart in April. Customers' names, addresses and credit card information might have been stolen by hackers, but the companies didn't confirm how many customers were affected or any personal information was actually stolen in those breaches.

A Ticketmaster spokesman said the company has no additional comment.

Security: Stay up-to-date on the latest in breaches, hacks, fixes and all those cybersecurity issues that keep you up at night.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad services that will change your life.