Mobile

ThunderHawk lifts off

A new browser for wireless devices from Bitstream made its debut Tuesday. The "ThunderHawk" will be part of a four-month trial conducted by Finland's largest carrier, Sonera. About 200 people will participate. The ThunderHawk software supposedly lets viewers see the exact Web page on a wireless device. Most Internet pages viewed over wireless devices are stripped of the color pictures and graphics.

