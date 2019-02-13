Brand new Lego Movie 2 toy sets revealed before New York Toy Fair

Lego

When a film is all about Lego like Lego Movie 2 it's bound to inspire plenty of Lego kits. Previously, we've seen the whopping 3,000-piece Apocalypseburg set, and now there are more sets on the way.

Lego Group announced on Tuesday, in advance of its presence at New York Toy Fair, three new Lego Movie 2 sets. The new sets include Emmet's Triple-Decker Couch Mech, Queen Watevra's "So-Not-Evil" Space Palace and Shimmer & Shine Sparkle Spa.

Fans can build Emmet's Triple-Decker Couch Mech as seen in Lego Movie 2. The 322-piece Lego set retails for $30 (around £23, AU$42). The couch set comes with various figures including Emmet, Sweet Mayhem and a brand new Unikitty as Rampage Kitty figure.

Queen Watevra's "So-Not-Evil" Space Palace, which has 995 pieces, retails for $100 (around £78, AU$140).

The bubble-looking Space Palace set includes minifigures for Bachelor Batman, Celeste, Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi and the Royal Guard. The multi-level palace set also features a rotating top section with a detachable rocket plus opening pods. There's even a smoothie maker and a DJ booth.

The 691-piece Shimmer & Shine Sparkle Spa Lego set retails for $70 (around £54, AU$98), and comes with figures for Benny, Washed-out Wyldstyle, Balthazar, Unikitty, Flaminga, Eight, Archimedes and Balthazar vampire bat.

The Shimmer & Shine Sparkle Spa also has revolving wall for Balthazar to transform into a vampire bat -- plus a hot tub, a massage table and more.

All three sets will be available in stores this spring.