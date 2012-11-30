THQ's own Humble Bundle

The Humble Bundle is normally the domain of the indie developers, but apparently THQ needs money so badly that it's gone and made a bundle of its own.
We love a Humble Bundle — it's usually a great way to get a showcase of some of the incredible indie games that you might normally never see. But the THQ one? That's a different kettle of fish.
Darksiders? Saints Row: The Third? Three Company of Heroes games? Red Faction? Oh, wait, it's Red Faction: Armageddon. Still, at least Metro 2033 is there.
We'll give you this, THQ: you might be shutting down offices and begging for cash like a gaming dev Oliver Twist, but you put together a pretty good bundle. At the time of writing, the average amount paid is US$5.61, and over 225,000 have been sold.
