'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer puts Thor and the Hulk in the arena

Thor is stepping into the arena and spoiling for a fight in the first trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok".

Chris Hemsworth's Thor may have lost his luscious locks and his handy hammer, but the erstwhile Asgardian hasn't lost his fighting spirit. Lost in space while the villainous Cate Blanchett vamps it up as the evil Hela, Thor is at the mercy of Jeff Goldblum -- and he's about to find out what happened to former colleague in the Avengers, the mighty Hulk.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Marvel's third Thor film is set away from Earth. But it still features some familiar faces, including Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is in theatres in October in the UK and November in the US.