Entertainment Weekly offered a sneak peek at "Thor: Ragnarok" on Wednesday, and it's a big fat hairy deal.

The magazine cover for the weeks of March 17/24 features a shockingly short-haired Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and he's holding two swords, not his iconic hammer, Mjolnir.

"It was nice not to have to sit in the makeup chair for that hour each morning," Hemsworth tells the magazine of his new 'do. "It felt like a rebirth for me as the actor but also as the character."

And what about those weapons? As much as fans love Mjolnir (or "Meow-Meow"), the swords might be more handy where Thor's going -- which apparently is a gladiatorial-style battle on the planet Sakaar, which Hemsworth describes as the place "where every wormhole across the universe dumps out its trash."

The cover also features Cate Blanchett as villain Hela in some truly troubling black eye makeup, and Tessa Thompson as superpowered Valkyrie.

"Thor: Ragnarok" comes out Nov. 3 in the US and Oct. 27 in the UK, with no Australia release date yet.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.