CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

This year's Amazon Prime Day is longer than ever (The 3:59, Ep. 424)

Did ya miss us? Our recap of the big tech headlines this week: Amazon Prime Day is back; Gmail sparks privacy concerns; and there's a battle brewing in the EU over memes.

Now Playing: Watch this: This year's Amazon Prime Day is longer than ever (The...
4:38

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is longer than ever (The 3:59, Ep. 424)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: HP peps up printing with social photos, AR and even customized hotel rooms