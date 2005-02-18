This week in gadgets

 Motorola previewed a new service that will use cell phones to make Internet radio portable. The company's new iRadio technology, demonstrated at the conference, tweaks existing hardware and services to make the music streams offered by sites such as Yahoo Music and AOL Music ready for on-the-go listening.

The service begins with a media-ready phone with sufficient storage, initially via Secure Digital flash memory cards. A PC set up with iRadio software will automatically record selected Internet music streams onto the phone whenever it's connected to the PC. The software can also download songs purchased from participating online stores.

 Clothing start-up Intellifit is poised to take the misery out of that spring ritual with a new system that provides a dead-accurate reading of your measurements and discretely matches it to a size database for hundreds of clothing manufacturers.

The system begins with a kiosk about the size of a compact car. Step inside, and an orbiting scanner bombards your body with radio waves that ping back more than 200 measurements in 10 seconds.

The results are processed by the kiosk's computer, uploaded to a secure central database, and ready for retrieval the next time you go shopping with a participating manufacturer. Punch in your ID number and Intellifit will tell you what will look good on you.

 Software maker Audiotrieve hopes to step in where your conscience and good sense leave off with a new filter that scans outgoing corporate e-mail for bad language, company secrets, dirty jokes and all other manner of potential legal time bombs.

The company is promoting its new OutBoxer product as a safeguard against the type of incriminating messages that have caused trouble for companies such as Microsoft and Oracle. Corporate e-mail administrators can set up OutBoxer to screen outgoing messages for a variety of suspect areas.