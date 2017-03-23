This workout suit gave me a buzz but left me feeling worse for wear

Aloysius Low/CNET

Want to work out but don't have the time? How about an exercise suit that claims to let you do four hours of exercise in a mere 20 minutes. The trick? It uses electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to get your muscles working harder.

The $300 VisionBody Powersuit covers the main areas of your body, stopping at just above your elbows and knees. Inside the suit are 20 pads that send electrical currents to the muscles in your body, causing them to contract and expand super fast.

EMS technology is more commonly used in physical therapy to prevent muscle atrophy or when there's a prolonged period of inactivity following surgery. It makes your body feel like it's buzzing all over when the suit's turned on.

The whole thing is powered by a battery pack that's attached to your hip on the suit, and connects via Bluetooth to an iPad. The trainer has access to an app that lets him specify which parts of your body start buzzing. Exercise routines can also be selected, as well as intensity of your muscle contractions.

Aloysius Low/CNET

To test the claims out, I popped by the VisionBody Gym in Singapore, and put on its VisionBody Powersuit for a quick workout. I almost never work out apart from the occasional bicycle rides, but I was sure it wouldn't be too difficult...

CNET

So does it work?

I spent the next two days on wobbly feet, barely able to descend a flight of stairs without feeling absolutely wretched. It's possible that the suit did help my workout, but I decided that checking in with a medical professional was the smarter thing to do.

"In the general population, little benefits have been observed or proven in research," said Anna Tong, an exercise physiologist from the Singapore Sports Medicine Centre. "In high-level or elite athletes, EMS may help reduce excessive muscle atrophy [decrease in size] following injury by stimulating specific muscles to assist strengthening."

Tong added that while studies have shown that using EMS for strength enhancement along with training have seen improvements to athletes' jump height and sprint times, more research is still required before it can be recommended for general use.

Lastly, Tong said that EMS-based workouts provide "very little health benefit in terms of improving cardiovascular fitness, bone mineral density, flexibility, and useful (functional) strength," and added that if you have heart-related problems, especially if you have a pacemaker, it's best to stay away.

So there hasn't been enough research to verify VisionBody's claims. The suit may leave an impression, but I can't tell you it'll fast track your workouts.