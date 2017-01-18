This text can crash your iPhone

As if receiving a text from an ex isn't bad enough, now there's a far worse kind of unwanted message to worry about. This one can crash your iPhone.

YouTube channel EverythingApplePro highlights a sequence of characters that temporarily freeze an iPhone, which you can send to someone to put their kibosh on their phone. Here's how it works: If you type a white flag emoji, the digit "0" and a rainbow emoji, iOS 10 will try to combine them into a rainbow flag. But it'll get confused in the process.

Send those specific characters in a text message to an iPhone running iOS 10 and that phone will freeze. The hapless recipient doesn't even have to open or read the message -- the phone freezes as soon as it receives the text.

Fortunately creating and sending the shady text isn't as simple as just sending a text. Here's the video explaining how to send the text message and how to fix it.

If you do receive the questionable text, don't worry. Your phone should eventually unfreeze or restart.

Apple has yet to respond to a request for comment.

