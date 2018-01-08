Screenshot by Jacob Dekker/CNET

You never want to lose your luggage. But what if luggage didn't lose you?

Combine self-driving tech with facial recognition and camera AI smarts, put it on a carry-on suitcase, and you have yourself the CX-1. Made by Chinese company ForwardX, the hands-free autonomous carry-on luggage followed me around like a puppy during a demo at the CES 2018 show floor.

Now Playing: Watch this: Finally -- luggage that won't lose you!

The camera on the front was set to follow me, tracking my movements and rolling along at a max speed of 7 mph. But if I suddenly jolted out of view of the camera, a smart wristband would be used to help it find me again.

Jacob Dekker/CNET

This being a prototype, there were a few hiccups during my demo. When the wristband needed to be cracked open to replace a battery, the ForwardX team couldn't put it back together that moment for me to wear it. Nevertheless, the wristband did work during an earlier demo with my colleague.

And if someone tries to steal your bag behind your back, the wristband should also be able to alert the owner of theft.

The company plans to launch the luggage sometime later this year, but isn't ready to disclose how much it could cost.

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.