Alphabet's newest smartwatch is not what you'd expect

Verily Life Sciences

Verily Life Sciences, formerly known as Google Life Sciences and owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, announced the a new smartwatch -- one you'll probably never wear. The Study Watch is a new wearable that can passively record a person's health data for medical research.

The Study Watch features a simple circular e-ink display that only shows the date and time. It's not intended to be a consumer product but instead used in research studies to gather data. The watch has multiple physiological and environmental sensors that can measure heart rate, electrodermal activity, and inertial movements. All these measurements are encrypted and kept from the user.

In a blog post on its website, Verily explains how the encrypted data from the watch would be uploaded and processed through Verily's cloud service using algorithms and machine learning. Verily is hoping to use the Study Watch to gather data as part of the Personalized Parkinson's Project that studies the progression of the disease as well as the Baseline study that explores how people's bodies are affected over time from disease.