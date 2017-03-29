This smartband knows what food you're eating

Enlarge Image Neilson Barnard, Getty Images for NYCWFF

While we all may not always stick to the plan when it comes to eating the right foods, leave it to technology to find a way to get you back on course.

A new wristband from Japanese carrier NTT can tell what food you're eating simply by how you move your hand while you do it, reports Japan Today.

Dubbed "Dietary Content Recognition Technology," the smartband has acceleration sensors, gyroscopes and more, which can currently distinguish between eating rice bowls, sushi, bread, pasta and curry, according to the publication.

There are plenty of apps, like MyFitnessPal, that track your calorie intake -- but require the exasperating effort of your having to manually type things into your phone. This wearable, revealed at the NTT R&D Forum 2017, aims to rid you of that hassle.

With the technology still being developed, there are a few kinks to work out, one NTT Docomo representative said.