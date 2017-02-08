This short film has two endings (but it depends on your ears)

A short film called "Does Love Last Forever" is actually a hearing test in disguise. And unlike the end of "Lost In Translation," there's a good reason you might not be able to hear what gets said.

The film was produced by Cochlear, an Australian company that specializes in making hearing aid implants. It follows the story of a couple over the course of their relationship, starting in their youth and flashing forward as they grow old together.

"Does Love Last Forever" uses clever framing and sound editing to lead viewers to one of two different conclusions, depending on how good your hearing is.

By doing things like covering lips during conversations, upping the amount of ambient noise and choreographing body language that could be construed as negative without the dialogue, it would appear to someone with poor hearing that the couple's relationship falls apart.

If you're able to hear the dialogue though, the film tells a very different story. Of course, if your hearing is perfect, you can turn off the sound and see the other ending for yourself. It was made to raise awareness about hearing loss and treatment options and the full film links out to more in-depth testing.

You can watch it for yourself at http://doeslovelastforever.com/.

