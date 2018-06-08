This PlayStation VR deal is the best we've ever seen

Still don't have PlayStation VR for your PlayStation 4? This may be the best time to get it.
Sony just discounted a few of its VR bundles, including this PSVR bundle with Skyrim for $250. For that price you get Sony's VR headset, a pair of Move controllers, the PlayStation Camera and the immensely popular game Skyrim in VR.
That's a great deal considering that PSVR cost $500 when it was introduced in 2016 (and that didn't even include a game or controllers). Sony has discounted some PSVR bundles since, but the lowest we've seen the Skyrim package was $335 during Sony's Black Friday sale. It's normally $350 these days, so you're looking at a $100 savings easy.
Skyrim not your thing? Sony's PlayStation VR bundle with Doom is also on sale for $200 (also a $100 savings) but you don't get the Move controllers.
