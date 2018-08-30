This might be the first look at the Apple Watch Series 4

9to5Mac

Apple's September 12 event should bring new iPhones and a new Apple Watch, at the very least. And we may now know what the next watch looks like.

A report from 9to5Mac's Zac Hall claims this is an exclusive look at the next watch. The story appeared this afternoon, alongside a reported exclusive look at the next, larger, iPhone XS.

At first glance, and even second, it looks very much like existing Apple Watches. But the most interesting part is what's on the screen. A larger, more bezel-free display seems to be there, along with a totally new watch face.

New watch faces would make sense with a newly designed Apple Watch. This one shows off a lot more complications -- bits of on-screen information -- than previous Apple Watch watch faces (eight, to be exact). The complications also show more information: note that the weather readout also shows a temperature range. An appointment is written in a curve across another part of the face, and more readouts are nested in the center. The digital crown and side button look slightly different (a haptic solid state side button is expected).

Apple is expected to bring a new Apple Watch with at least a larger display, and perhaps other new features (longer battery life, perhaps?). We'll know more in just a couple of weeks.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.