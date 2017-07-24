SaveSnopes.com

Today the fact-checking website Snopes.com issued a financial plea to its readers to keep its site going. A GoFundMe donation page for Snopes shows goal of $500,000 with $97,000 raised as of 12:30 p.m. PT.

Snopes.com was founded in 1994 and has been integral to debunking urban myths and fake news even before it was labeled that. The website is currently owned by Proper Media and by Snopes founder David P. Mikkelson, Bardav Inc.

In May, Proper Media filed a lawsuit with the California Superior Court in San Diego alleging that Bardav breached its contract. Since then, Proper Media hasn't allowed Snopes to run advertisements which is the website's main source of revenue.

Bardav counter sued alleging that Proper Media didn't provide contracted services. Both lawsuits are below.

In a message asking for financial help Snopes states:

"Our legal team is fighting hard for us, but, having been cut off from all revenue, we are facing the prospect of having no financial means to continue operating the site and paying our staff (not to mention covering our legal fees) in the meanwhile."

In a response to Snopes' call for donations, Proper Media asks for a fact-check to be run on Snopes' fundraising plea.

"Today's post only confirms Proper Media's allegations that Mr. Mikkelson has drained the company's bank accounts and is unable to operate Snopes profitably without Proper Media's expertise and management."