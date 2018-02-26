Here's how much the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will cost in the UK

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is finally here and it has an impressive new camera with a variable aperture, a lightning-fast processor with an Android Oreo operating system and a headphone jack to boot.

The S9 comes in two sizes: The regular S9 sports a 5.8-inch screen while the larger model, the Galaxy S9 Plus, has a 6.2-inch screen.

You can preorder them from March 2 at prices starting from £739 for the S9 and £869 for the S9 Plus.

Here's how much the S9 will cost you across various different UK networks.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers the Samsung Galaxy S9 with 16GB of data for the price of 4GB on a Red Extra 16GB plan, which also includes unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £59 per month plus a £29 upfront cost.



You can also get the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus on the same plan for £63 per month and a £99 upfront cost.



Or you can opt for 32GB of data for the price of 8GB on a Red Entertainment 32GB plan which includes unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and a choice of Sky Sports Mobile TV, Spotify Premium or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass. It costs £65 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy S9 or £69 per month (£99 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.



Three

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available on Three from £79 upfront, plus £52 per month with 30GB of data, or £79 upfront and £49 per month with 12GB of data. This is part of Three's advanced plan with all-you-can-eat minutes and texts.



The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will be available on Three from £79 upfront, plus £57 per month with 30GB of data, or £79 upfront and £54 per month with 12GB of data. This is part of Three's advanced plan with all-you-can-eat minutes and texts.



Sky Mobile

At Sky Mobile, the Samsung Galaxy S9 starts from just £33 a month on a Swap24 plan, with 500MB of data and unlimited calls and texts. If you want more data, you can select 1GB, 5GB and 10GB monthly allowances for an additional £5, £10 or £15 per month respectively.



The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is £38 a month on a Swap24 plan, with 500MB of data and unlimited calls and texts. You can select 1GB, 5GB and 10GB monthly data allowances for an additional £5, £10 or £15 per month respectively.



The Swap12 plan for the Samsung Galaxy S9 has an upfront cost of £99 and costs £42 a month, with 500MB of data and unlimited calls and texts. You can select 1GB, 5GB and 10GB monthly data allowances for an additional £5, £10 or £15 per month respectively.



The Swap12 plan for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has an upfront cost of £99 and costs £50 a month, with 500MB of data and unlimited calls and texts. You can select 1GB, 5GB and 10GB monthly data allowances for an additional £5, £10 or £15 per month respectively.



EE

At EE the Galaxy S9 is available to preorder on an EE Essential plan from £53 a month with a one-off cost of £150. It's a 24-month contract, which includes 4GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.



he Samsung Galaxy S9+ is available to pre-order on an EE Essential plan from £63 a month with a one-off cost of £150. It's a 24-month contract, which includes 4GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.



EE will also let you save up to £250 when you trade in your existing Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge on selected plans.



O2

Prices at O2 start at from £44 per month for the S9 with an upfront cost of £210.



O2's data offer for the S9 starts from £56 a month for £50 upfront, for 15GB of data.



Prices for the S9 Plus start from £49 per month with an upfront cost of £210.



O2's data offer for the S9 Plus starts from £61 a month for £50 upfront, for 15GB of data.



