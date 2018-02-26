Here's how much the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will cost in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is finally here and it has an impressive new camera with a variable aperture, a lightning-fast processor with an Android Oreo operating system and a headphone jack to boot.
The S9 comes in two sizes: The regular S9 sports a 5.8-inch screen while the larger model, the Galaxy S9 Plus, has a 6.2-inch screen.
You can preorder them from March 2 at prices starting from £739 for the S9 and £869 for the S9 Plus.
Here's how much the S9 will cost you across various different UK networks.
Vodafone
- Vodafone offers the Samsung Galaxy S9 with 16GB of data for the price of 4GB on a Red Extra 16GB plan, which also includes unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £59 per month plus a £29 upfront cost.
- You can also get the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus on the same plan for £63 per month and a £99 upfront cost.
- Or you can opt for 32GB of data for the price of 8GB on a Red Entertainment 32GB plan which includes unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and a choice of Sky Sports Mobile TV, Spotify Premium or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass. It costs £65 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy S9 or £69 per month (£99 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.
Three
- The Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available on Three from £79 upfront, plus £52 per month with 30GB of data, or £79 upfront and £49 per month with 12GB of data. This is part of Three's advanced plan with all-you-can-eat minutes and texts.
- The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will be available on Three from £79 upfront, plus £57 per month with 30GB of data, or £79 upfront and £54 per month with 12GB of data. This is part of Three's advanced plan with all-you-can-eat minutes and texts.
Sky Mobile
- At Sky Mobile, the Samsung Galaxy S9 starts from just £33 a month on a Swap24 plan, with 500MB of data and unlimited calls and texts. If you want more data, you can select 1GB, 5GB and 10GB monthly allowances for an additional £5, £10 or £15 per month respectively.
- The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is £38 a month on a Swap24 plan, with 500MB of data and unlimited calls and texts. You can select 1GB, 5GB and 10GB monthly data allowances for an additional £5, £10 or £15 per month respectively.
- The Swap12 plan for the Samsung Galaxy S9 has an upfront cost of £99 and costs £42 a month, with 500MB of data and unlimited calls and texts. You can select 1GB, 5GB and 10GB monthly data allowances for an additional £5, £10 or £15 per month respectively.
- The Swap12 plan for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has an upfront cost of £99 and costs £50 a month, with 500MB of data and unlimited calls and texts. You can select 1GB, 5GB and 10GB monthly data allowances for an additional £5, £10 or £15 per month respectively.
EE
- At EE the Galaxy S9 is available to preorder on an EE Essential plan from £53 a month with a one-off cost of £150. It's a 24-month contract, which includes 4GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.
- he Samsung Galaxy S9+ is available to pre-order on an EE Essential plan from £63 a month with a one-off cost of £150. It's a 24-month contract, which includes 4GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.
- EE will also let you save up to £250 when you trade in your existing Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge on selected plans.
O2
- Prices at O2 start at from £44 per month for the S9 with an upfront cost of £210.
- O2's data offer for the S9 starts from £56 a month for £50 upfront, for 15GB of data.
- Prices for the S9 Plus start from £49 per month with an upfront cost of £210.
- O2's data offer for the S9 Plus starts from £61 a month for £50 upfront, for 15GB of data.
Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Hands-on with Samsung's iPhone X fighters.
MWC 2018: All of CNET's coverage from the biggest phone show of the year.
