This DNA test for cats could unlock Mr. Whiskers' genetic secrets

Carlos G. Lopez / Getty Images

If you've ever wondered what exactly your cat is (aside from a fluffy agent of chaos), Basepaws wants to give you genetic insight on your feline buddy.

The company is bringing its at-home DNA test for cats to CES 2019. The kit reportedly gives owners breed information and details about potential diseases and nutritional needs, the company said Thursday.

"DNA research has revealed a vast amount of useful, often life-saving information for humans. We want to facilitate those same kind of breakthroughs for cats," said Basepaws CEO and founder Anna Skaya in a statement.

All you have to do is send in some hair (the cat's, not yours), and a swab from the cat's cheek. Just make sure Mr. Whiskers doesn't chomp your fingers while you're trying to ascertain whether he's got a little Siamese somewhere in there.