The new New Avengers: Endgame outfits are a little confusing

As we wait patiently to see our favorite Marvel superheroes return in Avengers: Endgame, there's plenty of speculation about what everyone will actually look like.

A new Avengers: Endgame trailer made its debut on Feb. 3 during the Super Bowl, and showed us quick glimpses of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow -- essentially all the superheroes Thanos didn't snap into oblivion.

But we want more.

And now, thanks to a eagle-eyed fan over at Comicbook.com who spotted a new popcorn packaging image, we have more.

A new official image released for a promotion by Orville Redenbacher popcorn shows new looks for Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow and more.

Hawkeye/Roni's new outfit seems normal. Captain America and Iron Man's costume pretty much looks unchanged from Infinity War. Thor's costume looks familiar, as does his new axe complete with the wooden handle donated by Groot -- which he made in Avengers: Infinity War.

But the rest of the image reveal is rather strange, to say the least.

In the new trailer, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow has all-blonde hair -- but here she's shown with red hair on top with blonde on the end.

In the new Avengers: Endgame trailer Black Widow is spending precious time at the gun range practicing her battle skills, so why would she take a break to go to the beauty salon to get an ombre hair color treatment?

It seems a bit vain for a superhero dead-bent on revenge to stop to get a perfect Instagram-ready coiffure. It's not like Thor got frosted tips, or Bruce Banner went full throttle on a handlebar mustache. So why do that to Black Widow?

The new popcorn ad also shows the Hulk in a form-fitting Spandex suit. Maybe I'm too picky, but I prefer Hulk looking like he just ripped off his clothes in anger when he's about to fight a baddie.

Here Hulk looks like he's ready to lead a Soul Cycle spin class.

And if Hulk is already outfitted in a new costume, does that mean Bruce Banner has this extra-large suit ready to wear at a moment's notice?

Does the new costume instantly expand from human size to Hulk size when Banner transforms into a giant mid-battle?

We have no sure way of telling whether or not this promo pic represents the Avengers' final look in Avengers: Endgame, but I'm very much not a fan.

I guess we'll have to wait until April to find out. Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 26.

For more plot theories, characters reveals and news check out our Avengers: Endgame movie guide.

