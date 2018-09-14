This $3,000 OnePlus 6 is the most Luxurious OnePlus around

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus 6 scored highly in our review because of its good features and affordable price. The same probably can't be said of this version, however.

With a price of 2,700 euros (which equates to £2,408 here in the UK, $3,156 in the US or AU$4,880 in Australia), it's not exactly cheap, but it does have a truly awesome custom design created by luxury French brand Hadoro.

Hadoro calls the material "Aero Damascus Carbon", as it's actually a composite material formed by layering 36 sheets of carbon fibre and aircraft-grade aluminium on top of each other. Think of it like really posh puff pastry on a pie.

The result is this wave-like pattern which is unique to every phone.

Inside, the phone remains the same as ever, with the same processor, camera and display. The fingerprint scanner is still in place on the back of the phone and there's still a headphone jack and USB-C charging port on the bottom.

But Hadoro has had a bit of extra fun with the phone.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus logo on the back of the phone now lights up thanks to an LED panel beneath the "scratch-proof sapphire glass".

As a result of all this fancy stuff the phone is slightly thicker than the standard handset -- not to mention a lot more expensive -- but who cares about a little thing like cost when your phone looks this cool.